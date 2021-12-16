Chonk One Day Volume Hits $1,456.00 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Chonk has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $1,456.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk coin can now be bought for approximately $37.81 or 0.00079033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chonk has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00039993 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.00207194 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

