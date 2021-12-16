Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,151,600 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the November 15th total of 683,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,279.6 days.
Shares of CHRRF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.58. 8,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,466. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $4.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.
Chorus Aviation Company Profile
Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.