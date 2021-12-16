Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,151,600 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the November 15th total of 683,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,279.6 days.

Shares of CHRRF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.58. 8,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,466. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $4.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.