Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $193.31

Shares of Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.31 and traded as high as $197.55. Christian Dior shares last traded at $197.55, with a volume of 10 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.36.

About Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

