Chromia (CHR) Reaches One Day Volume of $87.68 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $331.28 million and $87.68 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00040570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.60 or 0.00210814 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars.

