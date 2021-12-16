CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.80. Approximately 9,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 15,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31.

Get CHS alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.