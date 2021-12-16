Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Increased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $24,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1.2% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $194.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,249. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.07.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.88.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

