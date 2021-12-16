Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) to announce sales of $3.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.62 million. Cidara Therapeutics posted sales of $3.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $46.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.96 million to $46.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.70 million, with estimates ranging from $6.99 million to $24.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cidara Therapeutics.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDTX. WBB Securities raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Aegis lowered their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preetam Shah purchased 20,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,346,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 607,200 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 810.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 517,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDTX opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

