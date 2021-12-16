Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading 12.5% Higher

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC) shares traded up 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. 2,090,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,943,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cielo Waste Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$146.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.13.

In related news, Director Clayton Donald Allan acquired 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$97,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,093,374.80.

About Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC)

