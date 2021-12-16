Cindicator (CND) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $715,899.00

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Cindicator has a total market cap of $24.41 million and approximately $715,899.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00041069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.38 or 0.00209521 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.