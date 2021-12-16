Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of CPXGF opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08. Cineplex has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.