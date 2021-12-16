Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) was upgraded by CIBC to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.94.
Cineplex stock opened at C$13.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$832.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.89. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$8.11 and a 12-month high of C$16.76.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.