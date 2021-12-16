Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) was upgraded by CIBC to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.94.

Cineplex stock opened at C$13.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$832.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.89. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$8.11 and a 12-month high of C$16.76.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.35) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$250.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

