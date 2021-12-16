Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to post sales of $1.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.70.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cintas by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas stock opened at $457.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $432.47 and a 200-day moving average of $400.79. Cintas has a 1 year low of $314.62 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

