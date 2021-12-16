Cipher Hits Market Capitalization of $93,594.05 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Cipher has a total market cap of $93,594.05 and approximately $3,158.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cipher has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.99 or 0.00386716 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010268 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000914 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.06 or 0.01329699 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.