Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CTXR opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $248.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 646.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 181,199 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.