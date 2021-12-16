Civista Bancshares, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.16.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,161,000 after buying an additional 22,521 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 523,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

