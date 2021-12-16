Civitas 1-Day Volume Hits $8.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $40,008.11 and $8.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00030951 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,383,198 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

