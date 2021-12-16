Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 577,700 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the November 15th total of 363,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clariant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Clariant alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNF remained flat at $$19.49 during trading on Thursday. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. Clariant has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.