CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%.

CleanSpark stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the period. 28.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

