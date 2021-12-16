Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.83

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.83 and last traded at $73.31, with a volume of 985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.51.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $995.84 million, a PE ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $738,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Clearfield by 375.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Clearfield by 87,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

