CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Down 10.7% This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $1,273.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000715 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014827 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00011304 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,736,857 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

