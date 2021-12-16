Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,773 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after purchasing an additional 271,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,760,000 after acquiring an additional 69,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NET. Cowen raised their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.98.

Shares of NET opened at $139.05 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.41.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 794,740 shares of company stock worth $130,738,226 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

