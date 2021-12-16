CMH Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 50,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,100,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5,432.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $209.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

