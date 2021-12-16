CMH Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,712 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.72.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

