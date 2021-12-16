CMH Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,769 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up approximately 3.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $91.43 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,163,128.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,389 shares of company stock worth $32,172,456 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

