CMH Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Dodge & Cox raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,348,000 after buying an additional 847,367 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,296,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,175,000 after buying an additional 373,727 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 406.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 216,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after buying an additional 173,799 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,379,000 after buying an additional 140,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BMRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.53.

Shares of BMRN opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,052.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

