CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $12.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 4.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $12,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 124,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 100,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $96.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.23. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $69.94 and a 52 week high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

