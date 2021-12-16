CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $19.36 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned 0.93% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $19,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND opened at $53.02 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $54.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $53.33.

