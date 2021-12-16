CMH Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,335 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $83.43 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $124.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average of $86.70.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

