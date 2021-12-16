CMH Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,227 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises 2.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after buying an additional 222,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,724,000 after buying an additional 185,437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after buying an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2,251.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 83,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,906,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $77.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $84.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.36.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

