CMH Wealth Management LLC Purchases 607 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 2.3% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in PayPal by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after buying an additional 929,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $190.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.87. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

