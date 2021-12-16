CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

CMH Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,344 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global makes up about 1.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 57.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $431,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 637 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $1,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $258.30 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.86.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total transaction of $37,590,600.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,364 shares of company stock worth $212,519,011 over the last three months.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.