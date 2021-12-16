CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 148.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after buying an additional 703,430 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 370,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 47,135 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 445.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $17.53 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

