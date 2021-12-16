CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNPAY shares. HSBC cut CNP Assurances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank cut CNP Assurances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut CNP Assurances from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

CNPAY stock remained flat at $$12.47 during midday trading on Thursday. CNP Assurances has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55.

CNP Assurances SA engages in the design, development, distribution, and management of personal insurance products. It operates through the following business segments: Savings and Personal Risk. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

