Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $76.00

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$76.00 and last traded at C$77.01, with a volume of 9340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$76.00.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$89.10.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$655.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.9599997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Company Profile (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

