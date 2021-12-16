Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.14. 37,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,239. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.26.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

