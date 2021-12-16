Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,560 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 356,231 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 144,425 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 151,789 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $82.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.26. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

