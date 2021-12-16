Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.75

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 1185741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth approximately $170,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth approximately $77,512,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Cognyte Software by 2.9% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,505,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,047,000 after acquiring an additional 97,850 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth approximately $73,325,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cognyte Software by 12.8% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,654,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after acquiring an additional 301,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

