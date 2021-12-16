Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.07

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and traded as low as $26.55. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 51,383 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 416.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

