Collective Market Cap Reaches $157,178.32 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Collective coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001228 BTC on exchanges. Collective has a total market capitalization of $157,178.32 and approximately $2.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Collective has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Collective Coin Profile

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

