Community Bank N.A. Acquires 54 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,928.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,889.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,730.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.