Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,430 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,549,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,826 shares of company stock valued at $72,649,321 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

AMD stock opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $176.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

