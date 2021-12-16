Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,393 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 285.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

