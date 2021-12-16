Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 532 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $229.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $152.93 and a 52-week high of $239.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Argus assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.84.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.