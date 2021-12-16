Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 4,457 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $70.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

