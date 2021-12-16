Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 2,400 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,064,000 after buying an additional 1,435,775 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day moving average of $69.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.