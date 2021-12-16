Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 3,014 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 181.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2,955.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 109.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.50.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total transaction of $16,359,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $11,599,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 697,822 shares of company stock worth $241,107,645. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $360.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of -141.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.66. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.