Comparing Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) & Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU)

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kuke Music and Four Seasons Education (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuke Music -9.75% 4.76% 3.87% Four Seasons Education (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Kuke Music and Four Seasons Education (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuke Music $24.96 million 4.32 -$2.38 million ($0.12) -30.42 Four Seasons Education (Cayman) $43.30 million 0.92 -$4.36 million ($0.09) -9.56

Kuke Music has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Four Seasons Education (Cayman). Kuke Music is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Seasons Education (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kuke Music and Four Seasons Education (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A Four Seasons Education (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Kuke Music shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) beats Kuke Music on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kuke Music Company Profile

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had 743 institutional subscribers, including 444 universities and music conservatories, as well as 299 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc. is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs. The company was founded by Peiqing Tian in March 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

