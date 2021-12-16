Comparing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Petros Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $24.00 million 24.69 -$58.57 million ($0.48) -8.29 Petros Pharmaceuticals $9.56 million 4.29 -$20.59 million N/A N/A

Petros Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Petros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals -14,004.55% -47.29% -37.19% Petros Pharmaceuticals -53.76% -73.47% -22.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.8% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Petros Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 0 4 1 0 2.20 Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.51%. Given Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Petros Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals beats Petros Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes. The company was founded by Brian P. Zambrowicz and Arthur T. Sands on July 7, 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. It also offers prescription medication, such as Stendra for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction; and vacuum erection devices. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

