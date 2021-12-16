Comparing TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) and CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW)

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) and CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TROOPS and CareView Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $4.29 million 119.83 -$67.92 million N/A N/A CareView Communications $6.46 million 2.28 -$11.68 million N/A N/A

CareView Communications has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TROOPS and CareView Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A CareView Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

TROOPS has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareView Communications has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TROOPS and CareView Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A CareView Communications -128.50% N/A -182.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.9% of CareView Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About CareView Communications

CareView Communications, Inc. engages in providing of products and application services for the healthcare industry. It specializes in bedside video monitoring, software tools to improve hospital communications and operations, and patient education and entertainment packages. The company was founded by L. Allen Wheeler on July 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

