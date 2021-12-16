Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires 14,288 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor makes up approximately 4.2% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFVA. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 3rd quarter worth $793,000.

BATS:VFVA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.67. 20,156 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average is $101.11.

